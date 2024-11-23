Como coach Cesc rivals Feyenoord for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is ready to go back to former club Chelsea to boost his midfield.

TMW says Cesc is keen on Chelsea's Italy U21 midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei is attracting interest from across Europe, with Genoa and Monza also keen in Italy.

However, Feyenoord are said to be favourites to land Casadei in January.

While the Italian trio would prefer an initial loan, Feyenoord are willing to offer €20m to land the midfielder in a permanent transfer.

