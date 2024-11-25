Fiorentina coach Palladino delighted with victory at Como: De Gea playing like he's 20

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino hailed David de Gea's performance after victory at Como on Sunday.

De Gea was superb on the day and at one moment produced a stunning triple save.

Yacine Adli and Moise Kean struck for the 2-0 win and Palladino said, “The lads have two fundamental things: motivation and values.

“They always want to learn and do something better in every training session and every game. They are also great people on a human level. I am pleased with what they are doing and how it was not easy to keep that focus after the break for international duty.

“We are Beltran who chases down opponents and runs like a defender. We are Riccardo Sottil who comes on and makes the difference. We are De Gea who makes reaction saves as if he’s aged 20.

“Having said all of that, we have achieved nothing yet. There is a sense of unity and this marvellous team spirit has been created. I dedicate the victory to the President, as it is his birthday tomorrow.

“Moise did not actually have his best game today, but he scored a goal and that is all people seem to be interested in. We worked hard with him in training and the credit is above all his, because he put the effort in and is now reaping the rewards. He can and must continue to grow.”

