Amelia: Fiorentina keeper De Gea best in Serie A; he's inspiring his teammates

Former Italy goalkeeper Marco Amelia has hailed the impact of David de Gea at Fiorentina.

Amelia says the former Manchester United goalkeeper is the best performing in Serie A this season.

He said on Radio FirenzeViola: "He is the goalkeeper who has the highest performance and has contributed to his team's results and for this reason he can be the strongest in Serie A, where there are many strong goalkeepers.

"The triple save? I saw it, they were three different interventions on the same occasion and the most difficult was the last one because he got up with a burst of energy which is not easy, it is physically demanding. Therefore it shows that he is in excellent physical shape.

"Fiorentina played a less exciting match in Como, but they brought home the result also thanks to that decisive intervention.

"It's the strength of goalkeepers of big clubs, who maybe aren't called upon much and in that case you have to be ready. De Gea is good at being ready even in the one occasion after 30 minutes of being stopped, especially away from home where the opposing fans can distract you.

"If a goalkeeper with that experience performs those performances on the pitch, it leads everyone to perform great. He's responding in a big way, like all his teammates, and there's a positive environment and the performance is a consequence."

