Monza coach Nesta happy with victory at Verona: The players have suffered

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta was left delighted with their 3-0 win at Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Dany Mota (2) and Alessandro Bianco struck for Monza on the night to leave Nesta pleased.

Very offensive trident that attacked the team well?

"Sometimes we put three forwards, sometimes we played with a three-man midfield but the attitude made the difference, then when you unlock the game immediately and things go well you have to believe. I'm happy for the team and for the players who suffered and care. Monza hadn't won since March, let's hope this victory serves as a boost."

A team that withstood the shock well?

"Yes, we were good at containing them, they beat many set pieces, now the victory must serve as a turning point because when you lose it means you made a mistake."

Bianco?

"Happy for him, I've been carrying him around with me since last year, he's a very smart boy who deserves this joy."

Djuric?

"He's a factor that we need to exploit, the important thing is to be able to create goal-scoring situations."

Pessina and Bondo?

"They worked well both in the interdiction phase and in the construction phase, they are two different players who complement each other, Bondo comes to attack you, Pessina is more technical but Monza in general is a good team."

Verona coach Zanetti had said that Monza cannot play just to stay up with the squad they have...

"I wouldn't have said it but I speak personally, I would have kept it to myself, perhaps he wanted to put pressure on them like Conte sometimes tries to do."

Totti wants to return to the field...

"Monza didn't look for him (laughs)."