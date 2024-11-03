Monza coach Nesta frustrated after AC Milan defeat: It should've been 3-1 at halftime

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta admits a courageous defeat to AC Milan does them no favours.

Tijjani Reijnders struck late in the first-half as Milan won 1-0, with Maldini lamenting a failure to take their chances.

Is this the performance you are looking for from Monza?

"In the first half we had 4-5 clear scoring opportunities. The game was beautiful, I feel sorry for my players who are in and care. They give everything and I hope they are rewarded with a victory. Today it went well for Milan, I don't want to be presumptuous. We deserved to lose. Do we score so little also because of the details?

"Eh, unfortunately it happens sometimes. Maldini is a sniper, it's a shame about today's mistake. What counts is the attitude: it was missing against Venezia, it was there against Milan. I respect Fonseca's thinking, but for me the first half should have ended 3-1."

Compliments don't make the ranking. But with this mind and this attitude can this team save itself?

"For me, all that's missing are the points. Performances aren't enough, now we need points. We need them to save ourselves and I hope we'll get them soon. The second half? In the locker room we tried to fix some things because Morata was bringing Pablo Marì with us. Clearly in the second half we paid for the effort of the close matches, unfortunately we weren't very clear in the construction.

"In the first half, however, we got there with ideas and with what was tried. Milan was also able to make changes. The thing I liked is the fact that the team wanted to play with courage. At the end of the first half I wanted to change something on the exits, instead they said to continue like this, even taking some risks."

Did you expect Bianco's growth in Serie A too?

"Honestly no, I thought he might struggle also due to his physical structure. Instead no, he's already ready for Serie A. Great Bianchino, he's already ready."