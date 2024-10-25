Monza president Galliani rejects Inter Milan rumours for Maldini

Monza president Adriano Galliani insists there's no plans to sell Daniel Maldini.

The new Italy cap has been linked with Inter Milan, despite his family's AC Milan background.

Asked if Inter counterpart Beppe Marotta had been in touch, Galliani told reporters today: "I've never spoken to anyone about Maldini. I speak to Daniel every day, also because he has a small problem with his shoulder, but he should be able to do it by Sunday.

​​"Inter never made a request to us, no one ever spoke to us. It doesn't exist: I don't think so, I don't know... Anyway, I'm a Milan fan so leave me alone."

Asked about reports of Monza being up for sale, Galliani added: "No, nothing new. But I'm not following this story: I've already said that I'm the object, not the subject. In any case, there's no offer, let's move on."