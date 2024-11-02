Berlusconi casts doubt over Monza selling Maldini to Inter Milan

Monza honorary president Paolo Berlusconi has cast doubt on selling Daniel Maldini.

The forward, formerly of AC Milan, has been linked with the Nerazzurri.

Asked about the prospect, Berlusconi said: "It would be blasphemy."

He also discussed with La Gazzetta dello Sport the process of selling a minority share in Monza: "(The plan is to) sell a share, preferably a minority one, to then project it towards a solid club that can invest further.

"(Mario) Gabelli (of GAMCO investors)? The due diligence is over, the dialogue is open. But I repeat, if the deal were to come to fruition, it would initially be a minority share, also because we cannot walk over (Adriano) Galliani's dead body (smiles)."