Fonseca defends AC Milan performance for victory at Monza

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was satisfied after their 1-0 win at Monza.

Tijjani Reijnders struck before halftime for the only goal of the game, which Fonseca again started with Rafael Leao on the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan not brilliant but how much do these three points count?

"The first half was different from the second. Monza deservedly had two or three important situations, but even in the first half, all things considered, Milan had some chances. In the second half we played well and with excellent offensive moments. We deserved to score more goals."

Three benches make a case for Leao?

"It's not a coincidence, it shouldn't be a coincidence because a player is on the bench. It must be normal, there is no conflict between me and him. Only a choice of the coach. For me he is the same as Loftus-Cheek or other players, the status doesn't count."

Morata plays very deep. Is it a choice?

"I can't explain everything, I'll just say that Morata was great. He was the man of the match who does a very important job for the team. Unfortunately he didn't score but he had opportunities to do so. He does a great job for the team, near and far from the goal. Today I told Morata that he was the man of the match. The Madrid team? Already in the lead before the game. If Leao plays? Maybe, it's a possibility."

Did the team take a step back in its growth path today?

"I don't agree, and in any case Monza is a quality team. I saw many positive things in the offensive phase, such as the construction of the maneuver and other interesting situations. I see a team that plays well man to man and offensively they did well. Defensively we had some moments of difficulty."