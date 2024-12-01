Monza coach Nesta defends Maldini benching for Como draw

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta defended starting their 1-1 draw at Como with Daniel Maldini on the bench.

Yannick Engelhardt had Como ahead before struck an equaliser via the penalty spot through Gianluca Caprari.

Afterwards, Nesta said: "I think the game was divided in two: a complicated first half for us and in which we created little. The game changed in the second half, they pulled back a bit and in the final minutes anything could have happened.

"It's a good point anyway, the derby must not be lost. I thank my players for what they always put on the pitch, for this I congratulate all the lads, I'm happy with them. I hope to do better anyway because we deserve it.

"For us every game is fundamental, I thought Maldini had to reset and for this reason I left him out at the beginning. He came on in the second half and made the difference. I would have liked to win it, in the end anything could have happened."

Nesta also said: "In the first half I had the feeling that they had something more, then the game changed. I told the lads to stay in the game. They were good, Maldini was also good when he came on. From tomorrow we'll think about Bologna, in the Cup I'll rest some players. It will be a good game, fundamental to recover some players."

