Como coach Cesc admits frustration after Monza draw

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was satisfied with their 1-1 draw against Monza on Saturday.

Yannick Engelhardt had Como ahead before struck an equaliser via the penalty spot through Gianluca Caprari.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Cesc admitted mixed emotions over the performance and the result.

Match:

"The boys responded in the right way after the work of the week. We played well, with a very aggressive second half. We have this level, us and Monza. I saw a great Como in the first half, then they reacted after the penalty in the second half. We should have closed the game earlier."

The penalty episode?

"It's difficult to comment, I'll just say that if we continue to fight, sooner or later the turning point will come for us. What is missing to close the game sooner? Greater serenity, I prefer to use words like that... Let's say greater quality in the conclusions. We must continue to grow, but I say well done to the boys who gave their all."

The match of Patrick Cutrone and the entrance of Andrea Belotti?

"Let's see how the week goes, Belotti came in very well, same thing also Verdi. Belotti came close to scoring, I'm happy for him and for Verdi. Cutrone is always good, I'm happy for all of them. I saw an organized Como, with identity, high defensive line and without fear. I see a team very well positioned on the field. We are working hard during the week, sooner or later we will be able to make the difference."

In goal, who is the starter, Pepe Reina or Emil Audero?

"I know that we have two goalkeepers with different characteristics, I can use them depending on the opponents. You change, you can change. Pepe had a great match today and also when he played previously. Emil made some mistakes, but I always have a lot of faith in him."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play