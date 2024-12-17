Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave

Monza chief Galliani attends AC Milan 125-year function: 31 years of wonderful life

Carlos Volcano
Monza chief Galliani attends AC Milan 125-year function: 31 years of wonderful life
Monza chief Galliani attends AC Milan 125-year function: 31 years of wonderful lifeAction Plus
Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani was happy to take part in Monday's 125-year anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to reporters as he entered the function, the former Milan vice-president reflected on his time with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We're talking about Milan, not Monza," said Galliani arrived with a smile.

"If I think of President Berlusconi, who won 29 of the 49 total trophies won by Milan in its history, I feel so nostalgic. I think of what was done in those incredible and wonderful years."

He continued: "I spoke with the players, with all those from our period and the current period: how do you forget thirty-one years? It's a lifetime, there are those who retire after thirty-one years.

"I repeat. 31 years of life: it's wonderful."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanMonza
Related Articles
Monza president Galliani: I hope Vieira eventually makes AC Milan return
Costacurta: AC Milan cannot afford to lose to Juventus; Baroni and Palladino a surprise
Monza chief Galliani moves to assure Nesta