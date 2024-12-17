Monza chief Galliani attends AC Milan 125-year function: 31 years of wonderful life

Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani was happy to take part in Monday's 125-year anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to reporters as he entered the function, the former Milan vice-president reflected on his time with the club.

"We're talking about Milan, not Monza," said Galliani arrived with a smile.

"If I think of President Berlusconi, who won 29 of the 49 total trophies won by Milan in its history, I feel so nostalgic. I think of what was done in those incredible and wonderful years."

He continued: "I spoke with the players, with all those from our period and the current period: how do you forget thirty-one years? It's a lifetime, there are those who retire after thirty-one years.

"I repeat. 31 years of life: it's wonderful."

