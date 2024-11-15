Monza chief Galliani moves to assure Nesta

Monza president Adriano Galliani says coach Alessandro Nesta retains his full support.

Monza sit currently second from bottom.

But Galliani told ANSA: "I saw Nesta very determined and very angry because he is looking for the solution to get points. Beyond the affectionate relationship for many years, we chose him because according to the statistics he was the one who played in the most similar way to (Raffaele) Palladino.

"He enjoys our trust and does not run any kind of risk, but now the time has come to get points.

"Monza is playing well. The last three games against three important teams like Atalanta, Milan and Lazio we have played at least on equal terms. It is useless to recall the recognized refereeing errors that disallowed us a goal in Bergamo and a goal against Milan, but we are playing well. We have fewer points than we deserve, but this is the standings."

On the future of Daniel Maldini, he added: "We must not think about the market now, we must think about getting points until January. Then we will see about the market. Maldini is a player with great potential who is growing and can still improve a lot. There is no clause in January: he will end the year in Monza, then we will see about next year."