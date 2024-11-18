Costacurta: AC Milan cannot afford to lose to Juventus; Baroni and Palladino a surprise

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta says they cannot afford to lose against Juventus this weekend.

Costacurta admits Milan's Scudetto hopes could hinge on the result.

He said at a function on Sunday: "It will be a very important match. If the gaps were to increase, Milan could run into psychological difficulty, because it would not be easy to recover points with the many teams ahead. Juve are calmer in this respect, they are improving in Thiago Motta's project, they are a lively, young, fun team. Milan must aim not to lose."

Costacurta also said, "The teams that surprised me the most are Lazio and Fiorentina. When (Marco) Baroni was introduced there were many doubts and even if he had already shown himself to be a good coach it was difficult to predict that he would do so well both in Italy and in Europe.

"(Raffaele) Palladino had already made himself noticed with Monza, he showed himself to be an interesting coach, he emerged among the young coaches: he has a great future ahead of him, as do the Viola."