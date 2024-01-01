Monza chief exec Galliani: We're fighting pharaonic offers from Arabia for Szczesny

Tribal Football
Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani has admitted interest in Wojciech Szczesny.

The Juventus goalkeeper is being linked with Monza after Michele di Gregorio moved in the opposite direction last week.

Galliani said: "I wouldn't talk about the goalkeeper now, it's a hypothesis. When negotiations take place, two clubs sit down, the suggestion is when one thinks that it could come true. At the moment it's just a suggestion, it could remain as such, but you don't know. Never say never. They are dreams and dreaming costs nothing. 

"I opened my phone now and the last person who called me was Cristiano Giuntoli, I can't tell a lie. Let's see. He has pharaonic offers from Arabia, but it costs nothing to dream."

Asked if new coach Alessandro Nesta has asked for new signings, Galliani added: "Nesta doesn't ask for anything, he trusts the club and works with the staff he has. Nothing is happening, I'm on the fiftieth transfer market of my career."

