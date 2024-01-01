Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Agent admits Liverpool contact for Juventus signing Di Gregorio

Agent admits Liverpool contact for Juventus signing Di Gregorio
Agent admits Liverpool contact for Juventus signing Di Gregorio
Agent admits Liverpool contact for Juventus signing Di GregorioAction Plus
The agent of Juventus signing Michele di Gregorio admits he fielded interest from Liverpool.

The former Monza goalkeeper made his move to Juve on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is an important achievement and Juve are a top club, so not all players or agents can see this happen,” Carlo Belloni told TV Play.

Di Gregorio feels ready to replace (Wojciech) Szczesny, because he is in the best period of his career, was named MVP for his position in Serie A last season and is prepared for this challenge.”

He added: “There were talks with Liverpool, and obviously we were very pleased to hear from them. However, we had already given our word and had clear ideas on what to do after Monza.

“We had no doubts on the decision after speaking to director Cristiano Giuntoli.”

Mentions
Serie ADi Gregorio MicheleJuventusLiverpoolMonzaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool fail with bid for Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio
Liverpool, Man Utd in mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich
REVEALED: Calafiori a long-time favourite for new Liverpool chief Hughes