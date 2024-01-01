Agent admits Liverpool contact for Juventus signing Di Gregorio

The agent of Juventus signing Michele di Gregorio admits he fielded interest from Liverpool.

The former Monza goalkeeper made his move to Juve on Friday.

This is an important achievement and Juve are a top club, so not all players or agents can see this happen,” Carlo Belloni told TV Play.

“Di Gregorio feels ready to replace (Wojciech) Szczesny, because he is in the best period of his career, was named MVP for his position in Serie A last season and is prepared for this challenge.”

He added: “There were talks with Liverpool, and obviously we were very pleased to hear from them. However, we had already given our word and had clear ideas on what to do after Monza.

“We had no doubts on the decision after speaking to director Cristiano Giuntoli.”