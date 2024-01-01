Monza chief Galliani talks Di Gregorio sale, Colpani offers

Monza chief Adriano Galliani says Juventus have signed the best goalkeeper in Italy in Michele di Gregorio.

Galliani sold Di Gregorio to Juve last week.

He said, "It's not me who says it, but the statistics: he was the best goalkeeper in Serie A, so Juventus got the best goalkeeper in Serie A.

"It all started in January or February, I saw the call from (Cristiano) Giuntoli and he told me that Di Gregorio was of interest and then we talked about money."

Galliani also revealed enquiries are arriving for midfielder Andrea Colpani: "Yes, some calls came but they didn't find the consensus of Monza. Fiorentina? I don't know if we can say it or not, so I won't say it."