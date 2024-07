DONE DEAL: Juventus confirm signing Monza keeper Di Gregorio

Michele Di Gregorio is excited to have signed with Juventus.

The former Monza goalkeeper completed his move to Juve on Friday.

Di Gregorio said, "I’m very happy, you can already feel something special here at Continassa. I’m very happy, really.

“Before coming here, many people told me that you come here to win. So for me it means victory."

Di Gregorio was named Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year last season.