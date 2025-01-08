Moggi takes aim at Juventus coach Motta: Just nice words, nothing else

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi is yet to be convinced by coach Thiago Motta's work this season.

Moggi was unimpressed by Juve in their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal defeat to eventual winners AC Milan.

He wrote in Libero: "Maybe let's have (Gian Piero) Gasperini explain it better, he was criticised for snubbing the event, having left out, against Inter, starters like (Charles) De Ketalaere and (Ademola) Lookman. In our opinion, the most logical reason could have been to favor the championship over a Super Cup in which teams that would not have the right to participate and could even win it.

"It is unlikely that you will be told that he did it to protect the players from useless efforts in order to try to win the championship. But you think so. And it does not matter if they then lose 2-0, even deservedly and despite a lot of controversy. Even worse is the other semi-final on the program, Milan-Juventus, won by the Rossoneri, 2-1 in a comeback. Two teams adrift that had forgotten their self-esteem at home.

"Milan, among other things, with the new coach, (Sergio) Conceicao, who has just arrived, with relative knowledge of the team and Juventus to whom their coach has not added anything good, only nice words, at least until now. The substitutions could have made the difference and they did: those of the Milan player were better than those of the Juventus coach."