AC Milan attacker Pulisic: We're in Supercoppa final thanks to team spirit

AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic is delighted to be in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

Pulisic won and converted a penalty as they fought back to win 2-1 against Juventus.

“We are in the Final, this is down to the great team spirit. The first half wasn’t so good, but we’ll take it,” Pulisic told Sport Mediaset.

“This 100 per cent gives us confidence to go forward now. We want to repeat our victory against Inter, even if they are a great team.”

Milan striker Alvaro Morata also said of new coach Sergio Conceicao: “The coach tells us we have quality, but we also need a lot of intensity, hunger and energy to win the game.

"He has brought in a lot of new hunger and mechanisms, we haven’t had much time to work with him, but now we have the opportunity to win a trophy,”

