Juventus midfielder Locatelli takes blame for Supercoppa defeat

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli says he's to blame for their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal defeat to AC Milan.

Juve had the lead, but Milan fought back to win 2-1 in Riyadh on Friday night. At 1-0 ahead, Locatelli gave away the penalty won and converted by Christian Pulisic.

“I made a mistake that was decisive, because I didn’t see Pulisic coming. That gave Milan hope and we did not have the strength to react, so we threw away a game that we had in our grasp,” Locatelli told Sport Mediaset.

“I am sure you will analyse these things, but all I can do is analyse what we did on the pitch and that starts with my mistake.

“I do think we lack that maturity to control the game, but above all to get the second goal and kill off the match. It’s part of a process, we don’t have much time to learn and make mistakes, so we’ve got to speed it up.

“We had belief that we would win it, but this is football and we need to move on.”

