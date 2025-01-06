Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney

Capello: Zirkzee a better option for Juventus than Vlahovic

Carlos Volcano
Capello: Zirkzee a better option for Juventus than Vlahovic
Capello: Zirkzee a better option for Juventus than VlahovicAction Plus
Ex-Juventus coach Fabio Capello believes Josh Zirkzee would be a better option than Dusan Vlahovic in the Bianconeri's attack.

Juve are being linked with Manchester United striker Zirkzee this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Capello told Radio Rai 1: "Zirkzee is the player who sews together the whole game that Thiago Motta would like to play. Vlahovic doesn't have great technique, he's more of a penalty area man. If you don't get him into the penalty area, it becomes difficult for him to play.

"When Motta takes him off, it's because he believes that Vlahovic isn't part of the game system he wants, it's both a tactical and technical choice."

On Motta's progress at Juve, he added: "They have given credence to all the coach's ideas and so far the results are not what they expected. Motta is rightly criticised, even if in the first half against Milan in Riyadh they were the best Juve of this period."

Mentions
Serie AZirkzee JoshuaVlahovic DusanMotta ThiagoJuventusManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Man Utd striker attracting the eyes of Juventus and Napoli this January
Juventus readying move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee