Carlos Volcano
Milik lands new Juventus deal
Arek Milik has signed a new contract with Juventus.

The veteran centre-forward has signed a 12-month extension on his previous deal to 2027.

Juve announced: "Juventus announces that it has reached an agreement with Arkadiusz Milik for the extension of the player's contract until 30 June 2027.

The Polish striker, who has been with Juventus since August 2022, has scored 17 goals in 75 games played overall for Juventus so far."

Milik hasn't had a single appearance or call-up for the Bianconeri this season, having been sidelined since May due to an injury and subsequent relapse,.

Serie AMilik ArkadiuszJuventusFootball Transfers
