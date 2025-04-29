REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep

Rodrygo Goes is prepared to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Rodrygo and his camp are furious after being hooked by coach Carlo Ancelotti during the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, who revealed all in his segment on El Chiringuito last night.

"Rodrygo is very angry after what happened in La Cartuja and does not rule out leaving the Real Madrid and accept some of the offers that," said Inda.

"You have to remember the flirting he has with Manchester City and (Pep) Guardiola.

"He does not understand why he was singled out by the coach in the final when he considers that in the first-half he played just as badly as the rest of his teammates.

"Rodrygo has scored 13 goals, but Vinicius 20 and Mbappé 33, but hey .. "

The Brazil international's contract with Real Madrid runs to 2028.