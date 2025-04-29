Myles Lewis-Skelly breaks two records as Arsenal lose to PSG

Arsenal may have lost the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG but wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly continues to break records.

Lewis-Skelly became the youngest ever England player to score on his debut earlier in the season with a goal against Albania at 18 years and 176 days, surpassing Marcus Rashford’s old record.

The left-back broke two more records in the 1-0 defeat to PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday, becoming both the youngest Englishman and the youngest Premier League player to appear in a Champions League semi-final.

Unfortunately for the youngster and his teammates, Ousmane Dembele’s fourth minute goal proved enough to secure a crucial win for the French champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have the opportunity to overturn the deficit next week as they seek to become the second London club to win Europe’s elite club competition.