Mertens backing 'good friend' Lukaku for Napoli move

Former Napoli striker Dries Mertens is backing their move for Chelsea centre-forward Romelu Lukaku.

The pair are close thanks to their time together with Belgium.

Mertens told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Can Napoli fill the gap with Lukaku? Romelu is a great friend and an excellent footballer. Seeing him in Naples would make me very, very happy, because with him you can aim to win.

"What if he asked me for help getting a house? No, I think he doesn't need help...!"

Mertens added, "After retirement? Football is my life, but I don't see myself as a coach. Some time ago I was surprised by a statistic: six out of ten footballers fail just five years after they stop playing. I would like to help athletes to better manage their savings, giving advice on investments and their financial choices."

