REVEALED: Lukaku will slash Chelsea salary to make Napoli move
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is eager to join Napoli this summer.

After last season's loan with AS Roma, Chelsea are seeking a buyer for the Belgian.

A return to Serie A at Napoli is an option, where Lukaku is wanted by his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Romelu Lukaku keeps waiting for Napoli; he wants to work under Antonio Conte again.

"Romelu will reduce his salary from €11m/net per season to €6m until June 2027 to sign for Napoli.

"Deal depends on Napoli-Chelsea negotiations and... Osimhen exit, with PSG pushing."

