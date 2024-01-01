REVEALED: Lukaku will slash Chelsea salary to make Napoli move

REVEALED: Lukaku will slash Chelsea salary to make Napoli move

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is eager to join Napoli this summer.

After last season's loan with AS Roma, Chelsea are seeking a buyer for the Belgian.

Advertisement Advertisement

A return to Serie A at Napoli is an option, where Lukaku is wanted by his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Romelu Lukaku keeps waiting for Napoli; he wants to work under Antonio Conte again.

"Romelu will reduce his salary from €11m/net per season to €6m until June 2027 to sign for Napoli.

"Deal depends on Napoli-Chelsea negotiations and... Osimhen exit, with PSG pushing."