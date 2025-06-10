Napoli have reportedly set a date for Kevin de Bruyne's medical with the club ahead of his free agent move from Man City this summer.

According to a report from Football Italia, the 33-year-old will be in Naples this Thursday to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Napoli.

The report adds that there is a risk of a minor postponement, but De Bruyne is still expected to become a Napoli player by the end of the week.

De Bruyne will join the newly crowned Serie A champions after spending the past ten years in the Premier League win Man City.

Contracts between the player and club have already been signed, with Napoli confident of his signing since the start of May.