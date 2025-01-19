Tribal Football
McTominay: Napoli players happy for Kvaratskhelia
McTominay: Napoli players happy for Kvaratskhelia
Scott McTominay insists Napoli's players are happy for former teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia was sold by Napoli to PSG on Friday.

After scoring in victory over Atalanta on Saturday, McTominay said: "We are very happy for Kvara. We must remain focused on the championship and try to do our best."

Asked if there's greater pressure with Napoli now leading the table, the Scot also said: "No.

"We always have to stay focused on our goal. That's how football works."

