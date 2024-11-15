McTominay: Napoli choice being proved right

Scott McTominay admits he's enjoying his time with Napoli.

The August arrival from Manchester United has been outstanding with Napoli so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "(Diego) Maradona is obviously the most iconic footballer to have ever played football. When I walked into the stadium, it was a surreal feeling to know that he is an icon of the game and an absolute legend of football.

"People absolutely adore him for what he did in Naples."

McTominay said moving to Italy from his boyhood club was a good choice: "It's not easy to go abroad, but it was quite easy. It was obviously a big decision. There's no denying that.

"But you just have to ask yourself: 'Do I want to do it and give it a go?' There are no regrets. I've never had any regrets in my life or my career and I'll continue on this path."