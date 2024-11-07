Materazzi: Man Utd crazy selling McTominay to Napoli

Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi admits he can't believe Manchester United sold Scott McTominay.

Materazzi says he's a big fan of the Napoli midfielder, who has helped the Azzurri to the top of the Serie A table.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Il Mattino: "I love McTominay.

"Every time I see him play I continue to ask myself a question to which I have already given an answer: how did United let him slip away?

"Well, they are crazy. That's because he is a total player."