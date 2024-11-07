Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after resignation
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich

Materazzi: Man Utd crazy selling McTominay to Napoli

Carlos Volcano
Materazzi: Man Utd crazy selling McTominay to Napoli
Materazzi: Man Utd crazy selling McTominay to NapoliAction Plus
Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi admits he can't believe Manchester United sold Scott McTominay.

Materazzi says he's a big fan of the Napoli midfielder, who has helped the Azzurri to the top of the Serie A table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Il Mattino: "I love McTominay.

"Every time I see him play I continue to ask myself a question to which I have already given an answer: how did United let him slip away?

"Well, they are crazy. That's because he is a total player."

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueMcTominay ScottMaterazzi MarcoManchester UnitedNapoliInter
Related Articles
Marino backing Napoli to go for Man Utd attacker Rashford after McTominay success
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
Ex-Man Utd midfielder McTominay appreciating Conte demands at Napoli