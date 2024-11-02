Marino backing Napoli to go for Man Utd attacker Rashford after McTominay success
Napoli signed Scott McTominay from United in August.
Marino, discussing Billy Gilmour, told Radio Marte: "Yes, I see that kind of quality in him. After a slightly hesitant first performance, he grew exponentially in Milan, so much so that he deserved (Antonio) Conte's hugs and compliments in the match itself. Battling for a place with (Stanislav) Lobotka, he will certainly represent added value for a complete and competitive squad in many roles.
"(Giacomo) Raspadori out for Rashford in January? I would see it as a good deal, as an operation. (Giuliano) Simeone deserves to play more and carves out the spaces he can, but Raspadori must grow. Being able to sell a quality striker could give the possibility of starting negotiations in roles where competitiveness is less important.
"I would see Rashford as a good fit and also another purchase at the back: a defender could be needed.
"Which of the summer purchases did I like the most? McTominay: if I said otherwise, I would be wrong. The Scotsman is the purchase that impressed me the most: I am convinced that he has very important room for growth. He is a driving force: we will see him even stronger than now.
"David Neres is another player I really like: it’s a shame he can’t find consistency in playing time, but (Matteo) Politano is doing extraordinary things. In short, it’s a shame for Neres, but he found an extraordinary Politano. The Brazilian, in my opinion, can have space as a second striker, even if it’s difficult to take away (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia’s place."