Marino backing Napoli to go for Man Utd attacker Rashford after McTominay success

Carlos Volcano
Former Napoli chief Pierpaolo Marino says they should go back to Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

Napoli signed Scott McTominay from United in August.

Marino, discussing Billy Gilmour, told Radio Marte: "Yes, I see that kind of quality in him. After a slightly hesitant first performance, he grew exponentially in Milan, so much so that he deserved (Antonio) Conte's hugs and compliments in the match itself. Battling for a place with (Stanislav) Lobotka, he will certainly represent added value for a complete and competitive squad in many roles.

"(Giacomo) Raspadori out for Rashford in January? I would see it as a good deal, as an operation. (Giuliano) Simeone deserves to play more and carves out the spaces he can, but Raspadori must grow. Being able to sell a quality striker could give the possibility of starting negotiations in roles where competitiveness is less important.

"I would see Rashford as a good fit and also another purchase at the back: a defender could be needed.

"Which of the summer purchases did I like the most? McTominay: if I said otherwise, I would be wrong. The Scotsman is the purchase that impressed me the most: I am convinced that he has very important room for growth. He is a driving force: we will see him even stronger than now.

"David Neres is another player I really like: it’s a shame he can’t find consistency in playing time, but (Matteo) Politano is doing extraordinary things. In short, it’s a shame for Neres, but he found an extraordinary Politano. The Brazilian, in my opinion, can have space as a second striker, even if it’s difficult to take away (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia’s place."

