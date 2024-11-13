Bordin: McTominay now most important player at Napoli

Former Napoli midfielder Roberto Bordin says Scott McTominay is now the team's most important player.

McTominay has quickly settled at Napoli since his August arrival from Manchester United.

“It’s impossible for Napoli to do without a player with these skill sets,” Bordin told Radio Marte.

“He combines quantity and quality and is tough in tackles without being nasty.

"He helps in the build-up, he runs and scores goals. It was an extraordinary signing for Napoli.”