McTominay admits confidence surging through Napoli dressing room

Scott McTominay says confidence is surging through the Napoli dressing room.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been a revelation for the Azzurri since his August arrival.

He told Radio Crc: "Comparison between the Premier League and Serie A? They are very different, in Serie A I would say there is much more tactics that you need to know, your role within the team and with your teammates. Physically you make yourself felt, the Premier League is very different. The tactical work is more intense in Italy.

"Mister Conte's game is very flexible, you don't play in just one position but you have to learn to do many things and assimilate the right information to help your teammates get results. I appreciate the position in which the coach is deploying me a lot, it helps me achieve the goals we set ourselves. I have played in more than one position on the pitch, but in the middle of the pitch I have both attacked and defended like number 8s do tactically. I have had the chance to occupy more areas of the pitch but always with the aim of helping my teammates: it is increasingly important to achieve victory as a team. ⁠

"Confidence in Napoli at the top of the table? We have a lot of confidence in the group, game after game we always look to the next one and we keep behind the good things we do. We are making progress, we listen to the coach and the staff and we do what they ask us to do. We reason and we make progress game after game, we don't think about the long term but we have confidence in the work we do."