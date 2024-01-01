McKennie pens new Juventus contract

Weston McKennie has signed a new contract with Juventus.

The USA midfielder has extended his deal to 2026 with the Bianconeri.

The club confirmed today: "Skilled in the offensive zone, but also a true warrior. Remaining only in the last year, the American midfielder took the field in 38 of the 43 matches played by Juventus: a constant.

"A story, that of Wes in black and white, also made up of successes, the first as a professional footballer with a club team: an Italian super cup and two Italian cups.

"A story that continues, until 2026, together."