Liverpool rival Juventus for RB Leipzig defender Simakan

Liverpool have put French youngster Mohamed Simakan on their summer shopping list.

The Reds are in the market for a new defender and may have settled on RB Leipzig's Simakan.

Per Sky Deutschland, the youngster is also wanted by Italian giants Juventus.

As for Liverpool, they are yet to confirm their first signing of the Arne Slot era.

The Dutch manager was hoping to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but was unsuccessful.

But with the sale of Sepp van den Berg, he may get to add Simakan to the squad.