Agent explains Ajax choice for Juventus defender Rugani

The agent of Daniele Rugani has explained his decision to leave Juventus for Ajax.

The Italy defender made the loan move to Ajax last week.

Agent Davide Torchia told Radio Sportiva: "After having spent many years at Juventus, having the opportunity to join a club like this is nice.

"Ajax... everyone likes them unless you play against them. And then it has a wonderful shirt, who doesn't like it? It's a team that has made the history of this sport.

"It was a choice of heart and coat of arms and then the management, with director (Alex) Kroes and mister (Francesco) Farioli... They struck the right chord. We spoke at the end of June, then they had to arrange some exits to let Daniele in. We waited confidently, they were always consistent and with desire and Farioli was decisive."

"Bonding yourself to the coach's path can be a great choice. Daniele spoke with the coach, they got to know each other well and above all... In the defects. He made Turkey, Nice, Ajax, a career in a great rise and has shown that he knows Rugani very well. The technical path at Juventus took place with the renewal, then (Thiago) Motta made different choices, we respect them."