Mauro: Juventus coach Motta lacking confidence in his players

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro believes coach Thiago Motta has little confidence in his players.

Mauro, reacting to Juve's Champions League elimination this week, is convinced Motta remains unsure who he can count on amongst his squad.

“Winning teams have certainties by mid-season. Six or seven untouchable players. But that’s not the case with Juve,” said Mauro to Gazzetta.

“Either Motta is still experimenting, which wouldn’t be fitting for a top team at this stage of the season, or there aren’t players good enough to become key references.

“Juventus have always had two leaders in defence, two in midfield, and one in attack. Now, there are no players with these characteristics.

“I would bet on Thuram, who seems untouchable to me in terms of physicality, role, and intensity.

“Yet, he’s on the bench. I don’t know the reasons. PSV had two or three individuals, not even at an international level, and the rest were hardworking players. A Juventus with personality and quality would have easily advanced against this team. Instead, PSV fully deserved it.

“Either Juve have incredible room for improvement, or they are in serious trouble,” continued the former Bianconeri winger.

“Of course, they have also been an unlucky season with all the injured defenders, but on Wednesday, they weren’t even able to defend the old way: compact, close together, and launching great counterattacks.

“The coach works with what he has, and he could certainly do better,” Mauro concluded.

“Sometimes, we’ve seen it: at the start, Vlahovic was never questioned; he was the only striker, and he was confident. Now, everyone ends up on the bench, rotates, and changes roles. Thiago has doubts about everyone.”