Ex-Juventus coach Lippi left underwhelmed by Motta

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi admits he's been underwhelmed by Thiago Motta's work this season.

Lippi says the Juve job should be reserved for bigger, established names.

“I honestly expected something else after (Max) Allegri,” he told DAZN Italia.

“I see in Thiago Motta a capable coach, concentrated and dedicated to his work. But after Allegri, I imagined them getting a figure who could be more inspirational for the fans.”

Lippi also said, “Juve have started a new path, so when that happens you always need time, but that is a luxury you rarely get at Juventus, Inter or Milan.”