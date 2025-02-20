Motta disappointed with Juventus defending in PSV defeat

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left disappointed with their defending after Wednesday night's Champions League defeat at PSV.

The 3-1 loss saw Juve lose their round of 16 playoff 4-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We struggled in the second half, had equalised in such an important moment for us and we were not capable of holding on to it,” Thiago Motta told Sky Italia.

“It was under control in the first half, it’s true that they pushed harder, while we hit the woodwork. We knew PSV were a quality side who push and attack, but we suffered a lot here.

“We cannot be happy with the two goals we conceded, especially with predictable changes of play and (Johan) Bakayoko allowed to control the ball in our area. We must do much better if we want to compete at this level.

“At times we were in the game, at others they were superior. We knew that PSV would attack, but we were unable to do the things we needed throughout the match.”

Motta added, “It is true that they pushed harder and were superior, but we also had a big chance with Dusan Vlahovic hitting the woodwork and it was an open game.

“We did not throw anything away. We tried to the end, but we ultimately weren’t stronger over the whole match, so PSV deserved to go through.”