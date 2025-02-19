Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure

Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists he'll enjoy the pressure at PSV Eindhoven tonight.

Juve go to PSV in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff defending a 2-1 lead.

Motta said last night: "In football you have to do everything and think well. It will be important to use your head well. You always have to use your head, understand the moments, interpret the moments well, when the opponent wants to push forward playing at home. We have to be solid, a compact team.

"All the things that are valid to be superior to the opponent. Always hoping that our team is at the highest level in all aspects to be able to compete against a great team, also playing with others like PSG, with Liverpool, Shakthar, tomorrow we saw that we are facing a great team, we will do our best to deserve to go through to the last 16."

Motta also stated: "After Inter, preparing for a match of this level is not difficult, it is of the highest level, we know the importance of the match well, the most important thing is to come from a victory. We come from an important match and tomorrow we are definitely ready to play a great match, complete, in all aspects to deserve the eighth-finals.

"It's (pressure) part of our job since you choose to be a coach, a player, responsibilities exist and are part of this job. It's an extra stimulus, playing among friends you don't have pressure, but these are choices made. I chose to be here, I'm satisfied with what we're doing.

"I have great positive energy, tomorrow we have a very important match to play, we are here thanks to ourselves and we continue the journey, deserving tomorrow, raising the level, giving something more. A beautiful moment, to be enjoyed, also with responsibility."