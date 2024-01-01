Materazzi: No surprise Guardiola wants Barella at Man City

Inter Milan hero Marco Materazzi can see Manchester City getting serious about signing Nicolo Barella.

City manager Pep Guardiola has made clear his admiration for the Inter midfielder.

Materazzi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan (will start against Milan on Sunday).

"Did you see Nicolò's performance against Manchester City? It is easy to understand why Guardiola wanted to sign him. In my opinion he is worth as much as Rodri.

"It's a different role, but the level is the same."