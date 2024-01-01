Man City defender Gvardiol happy to keep Inter Milan attack quiet

Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol has praised the way they defended in midweek.

While the Citizens were not at their fluid best, they got a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages.

Speaking about City's display after the home stalemate, Gvardiol focused on their defensive solidity.

“We did a great job. We secured a clean sheet, we couldn’t score goals but it just wasn’t our day. We need to move on,” he said post-game.

“There are still like seven games left right? The competition is quite long. This is just the first game, so we will see.

“If we’re going to perform the way we performed today, I think we shouldn’t be worried about anything.”