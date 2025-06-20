Massara named new Roma sporting director

Italian Frederic Massara, who was at Rennes until May, has taken over as sporting director of AS Roma, succeeding Frenchman Florent Ghisolfi, who left earlier this week.

"AS Roma is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederic Massara as sporting director," said the Serie A fifth-placed team in a statement.

Massara, 56, returns to a club where he previously worked as sporting director and later as general secretary. He then moved to AC Milan between 2019 and 2023 as sporting director, a position he also held between June 2024 and May 2025 at Rennes. Ghisolfi, who arrived at Roma from Nice, only lasted one year as Roma's sporting director.

Roma are coming off the back of a difficult season, marked by the sacking of two coaches (De Rossi and Juric), the departure of the general manager and a market that failed to deliver on its promises. Under Claudio Ranieri, Roma, 13th on his arrival, secured their place in the Europa League with just one league defeat since mid-December.

The Italian team will be coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, who comes from Atalanta.