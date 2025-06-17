Gasperini admits choosing Roma over Juventus; reveals Friedkins ambitions

Gian Piero Gasperini is adamant he can bring silverware to Roma.

The former Atalanta coach was unveiled by Roma as their new coach to the local media today and he admits he chose the Giallorossi ahead of an offer from Juventus.

Your relationship with the Friedkins and goals?

"I spoke with (Claudio) Ranieri, he explained to me everything that has happened in recent years. The Friedkins are enthusiastic about Roma, I don't know if it shows, but they spend a lot of time there and are ambitious.

"They identified in me the possibility of building something, we talked and we know the difficulties on the market.

"The ownership is strong, they want to invest sustainably and bring Roma back to the top."

The pressure from Rome?

"You all warn me, but pressure is also strength. I see enthusiasm and desire to achieve goals. Everything must be channeled in the best way, if in recent years there have been difficulties it must be corrected to make Rome more competitive.

"If Napoli won the Scudetto and PSG climbed to the top of Europe it means that results can be achieved. To achieve them you need to build in the right way. You also want the best from Rome, if we can do that we are stronger."

Do we need to create a feeling with the fans?

"It has always been there, what matters are the results. We need to think that we can do something right, raise the level. If I start from what Claudio has done, it was extraordinary, he has shown that the team is fundamental beyond the individuals.

"This is a value to start from and maintain to get the best.

"The program from here to 10 years cannot be done, we need to be concrete. We start from one point, to make the team grow. The rest comes as a consequence."

Do you hope to change Dybala for the better?

"I hope he's always well, for him as for many others. There's a team vision that must be very clear where everyone is pushing in the same direction. Then there are the individuals that we'll try to improve.

"If you raise everyone's level, the team will enjoy it. This has always been part of my journey.

"The objectives are clear, there are no unsuitable players. We have to make them feel good."

What do you expect from this season?

"The best would be to qualify for the Champions League, it's too early for the Scudetto. I want to make the team stronger, with international players and a hard core in the group.

"This will lead us to deal with players in the future that we can't afford now. Now I hope for this, with a solid base in the group, with young players too. This can be the strength."

What has changed compared to the experience at Inter?

"I have to give important signals to grab people and get them on your side, give them an identity. This is the biggest ambition, the synergy between team and fans. Only in this way can you overcome the difficulties, the championship is tough with emerging and rising teams.

"There is a race for the Champions League to create a gap with the rivals. When you enter a place like Rome you need to do it strong: with a team that follows you and a strong environment. Only in this way can you improve."

Is there anyone who can be sacrificed? I'm thinking of Leandro Paredes...

"Let's start from what we have, given the results and the spirit shown. We can't be the same, it's normal that I expect an incoming market that can bring improvements and raise the level. I also expect a solid base in the group. It's all part of a mix. I hope that Roma can have figures that can take it higher."

What characteristics are you looking for?

"Players often need to be built in-house, taking emerging profiles to help them grow. To be a top-level team, they need to be international players, of substance and value. This is the program, even with players who are emerging today.

"I'm thinking of Mancini and Cristante, who are internationals today.

"These guys need to have the goal of having the best possible season. This is not the time to settle, even if you're 22 or 30. This must be the spirit. I start from a strong base, thanks to Claudio. With him there has been a change in results and performances. It's not enough to defend positions."

What can you tell us about Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matias Soulé?

"They must have the spirit to have the best season. Everyone likes Pellegrini who came in and scored goals. Soulé is a striker and you need to score goals and assist.

"Today in modern football you also need to know how to defend, you need to be a team. What PSG has done is extraordinary, they have reached the top without champions but with home-grown guys.

"Napoli is also an example, Roma itself. These are the principles. Today football changes quickly, you need to go abroad. Atalanta won the Europa League after 25 years, since 2010 no one has won the Champions League. We need to get rid of the clichés."

Was there an offer from Juve?

"Yes, but I had the feeling that Roma was the right choice for my career and for my way of playing football. This is what I am looking for, what I need. I am convinced that I made the right choice."