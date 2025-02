Genoa midfielder Patrizio Masini has signed a new contract.

Masini, 24, has signed a new contract with Genoa that will expire on June 30, 2028.

The midfielder has come through the system at Genoa and been rewarded for his form this season with a new contract,

Masini has featured regularly this season under coach Patrick Vieira.

He put pen to paper on Thursday, committing himself to Genoa for the next three-and-a-half years.