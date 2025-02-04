DONE DEAL: Genoa sign AC Milan winger Cuenca

Genoa have signed AC Milan attacker Hugo Cuenca in a permanent deal.

Cuenca's deal with Milan was due to expire at the end of the season.

Genoa announced on Monday evening: “Hugo Cuenca is a new Genoa player. The footballer born in Coronel Oviedo on 08/01/2005 arrives permanently from AC Milan.

“Born as a footballer in Club Deportivo Capiatà, since 2022 he has worn the red and black jersey in the Primavera and Milan Futuro selections.

"Cuenca made his debut with the senior Paraguay national team in September 2024. Welcome to Genoa, Hugo!”