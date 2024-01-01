Martial rejecting early offers after Man Utd exit

Tribal Football
Anthony Martial turns down several clubs after leaving Manchester United
Manchester United departed star Anthony Martial has already turned down approaches from several teams.

The French forward may be wanted by several clubs in top flights throughout Europe.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Marital has been offered contracts by clubs in England, but he has not shown that much interest.

He is open to playing in a new league at this stage of his career, given he had been at United for most of his time as a professional.

There is now a possibility that Martial may be heading to newly promoted Como in Italy’s Serie A.

The outfit, managed by Cesc Fabregas, are also pushing to sign Raphael Varane.

