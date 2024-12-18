Marseille president Longoria "not closing door" on Pogba deal

Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria has opened the door to signing Paul Pogba.

The former Manchester United midfielder had a doping ban cut from four years to 18 months on appeal, meaning he can take the pitch again from March.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is now a free agent after his deal with Juventus was terminated last month by mutual consent.

Longoria said, "Everyone talks to me about Paul Pogba! Paul is an extraordinary player, an extraordinary person, I met him at Juventus. I was the first to be happy to see his suspension reduced. Medhi Benatia (sporting director) also has a very good relationship with him.

"Yes, we sent him messages because we were happy for him. There are no advanced discussions. We are going to have an internal meeting this week for the objectives of the transfer window.

"Regarding Paul, we have to analyse it. As a club, we always like to take advantage of opportunities and see great players play for us , for example with Adrien (Rabiot) or (Pierre) Hojbjerg. There are no discussions with Pogba, no meetings. I am not closing the door, but it generates a lot of speculation. They are above all dreams rather than a reality in the market."