Pogba hints new club announcement close

Paul Pogba has hinted he's close to announcing his new club.

Currently a free agent after having his deal with Juventus terminated by mutually consent, Pogba can making a playing return in March.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pogba is now serving an 18-month doping ban, which was cut from four years after a successful appeal.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been linked with Olympique Marseille, with Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs also keen.

On Instagram on Friday, Pogba posted a black screen accompanied by three emojis: a sand timer, a zipped silence face and a wink face with the tongue poking out.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play