Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Pogba hints new club announcement close

Paul Vegas
Pogba hints new club announcement close
Pogba hints new club announcement closeTribalfootball
Paul Pogba has hinted he's close to announcing his new club.

Currently a free agent after having his deal with Juventus terminated by mutually consent, Pogba can making a playing return in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pogba is now serving an 18-month doping ban, which was cut from four years after a successful appeal.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been linked with Olympique Marseille, with Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs also keen.

On Instagram on Friday, Pogba posted a black screen accompanied by three emojis: a sand timer, a zipped silence face and a wink face with the tongue poking out.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueMLSPogba PaulJuventusManchester UnitedMarseilleSerie ALigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille great Di Meco: Sign Pogba...?
Dugarry raps Rabiot over calling Pogba to Marseille: What about your teammates?
Rabiot urges Pogba to choose Marseille: An exciting project