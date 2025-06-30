Marotta: Inter Milan need our own stadium

New Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says a new stadium is on the agenda.

Marotta feels it's time Inter find their own ground.

He said, "I am grateful to Oaktree for their trust. I am counting on a strong corporate structure, on a team of very serious as well as capable professionals, and on an audience that is the our added value. I will put the experience of the previous experience into practice.

"I'm optimistic by nature, it will be beautiful. We are missing a home. Today we have San Siro which we share with another team, but a space of our own would strengthen that great sense of belonging which is an important characteristic in the life of a football club.

"We are doing everything we can to make this dream come true, which is ours as well as the fans. We fight with the Italian bureaucracy that drags out time. A citadel would be a nice thing. Unfortunately it is not easy to achieve, but at least one stadium would be essential. For the Rozzano project we are thinking of 70 thousand places."